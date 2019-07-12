Services
Thomas Watson "T.W." Lord Jr.


1927 - 2019
Thomas Watson Lord Jr., an Atlanta Braves season ticket holder for half a century, died July 4, 2019. He was 91.

T.W. Lord's funeral was earlier this week at GracePointe Baptist in Marietta. When Pastor Tim Childers asked the congregation how many had received Braves tickets from Lord over the years, about three-quarters of the nearly 300 stood up.

On July 5, before their game with the Florida Marlins, the Braves honored Lord as the franchise's longest continuous individual season-ticket holder with a moment of silence. He had died the day before from a stroke suffered July 1.

Lord. was born in Tennille, a tiny hamlet in far eastern Georgia, on August 16, 1927.

Read more about T.W. Lord Jr. on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
