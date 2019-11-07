Services
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Thomas Williamson Obituary
WILLIAMSON, Thomas Arlin "Tommy" Thomas Arlin (Tommy) Williamson, age 81, of Mableton, GA passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was loved by all who knew him and he had a generous, happy, and strong spirit. Tommy was born July 12, 1938 in Carrollton, GA to A.B. and Doris Williamson. He graduated from West Fulton High School in Atlanta in 1956 and served his country in the US Army. Tommy was dedicated to and proud of his life-long career with the IBEW Local 613 as a Master Electrician. His love of old classic cars and music, along with football and baseball, brought him great joy. Tommy is survived by his greatest love and wife of 46 years, Ida Sue Lankford Williamson; brothers and sisters-in-law's, Rudolph Lankford (Martha), Alice Bishop, Jerry Lankford (Gen), Louise Lankford; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Brent Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019
