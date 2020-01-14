|
|
WILLINGHAM, II, Thomas Marion (Jan. 18, 1937 Jan. 11, 2020) "Killer" has gone to be with Jesus. Thomas Marion Willingham, II is present with the Lord after a wonderful life of almost 83 years. If you are from Georgia and particularly his home of Atlanta you probably knew Tom as "Killer". A term of endearment given him by his golfing buddies after he graduated from the University of Georgia. However, he went by many other names. He was born to Winburn Bibb and Lynda Lowe Willingham on January 18, 1937 in Macon, GA. He is survived by his sister Sally Hawkins. Growing up in Macon he was known as Marion. After graduating high school from Darlington in Rome, Marion became "Tom don't call me Marion" and would eventually make his way to Athens. There he would meet the love of his life Lila Jean Cruikshank. Shortly after college they were married and soon Tom became known as dad. They were married for 39 years before Lila Jean preceded him in death on Christmas Eve, 2001. They are survived by their 4 children and their spouses, Win (Johanna), Tom (Beth), Lila Magbee (Russell), and Beth Williams (Ridley). He would go on to be called boss by many as he was responsible for several successful business, most notably I.D.I. which supplied all the products to fast food restaurants such as Wendy's, Dairy Queen, KFC, Popeye's and may others. At one time I.D.I. was the largest employer in a growing Gwinnett County. Tom's proudest achievement and joy came from earning the name "granddad" or "Doodad" by his grandchildren. He is survived by his grandson Thomas and 7 granddaughters, Austin, Barbara Jean, Sarah, Lily, Elizabeth, Jean, and Sophie. But whatever you called Tom Willingham, everyone knew him as a true Southern Gentleman and a man of great integrity, who treated everyone with respect and dignity. A true "clotheshorse," Killer could be found most Saturdays playing golf on one of his home courses of Capital City, Pablo Creek, or Ponte Vedra Club. If he wasn't playing golf, he loved to fish and was a member of the Homosassa Fishing Club. On Sundays he could always be found on the front pew of St. John United Methodist Church, where he was a devout member for over 50 years. A celebration of "Killer's" life will be held on his birthday, Saturday January 18 at 11 AM, at his church located at 550 Mt. Paran Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30327. A reception will follow at Capital City Club in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John United Methodist Church or Metro Atlanta Recovery Residence (MARR).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020