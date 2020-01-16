|
|
WILLIS, Sr., Thomas Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Thomas Willis, Sr., of Decatur, GA, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Elder Sylvania Watkins; Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, JoeAnn Willis; son, Thomas H. Willis, II (Sonya) and granddaughter, Jamerica. Visitation THIS EVENING at 4 - 8 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758 - 1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020