Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
More Obituaries for Thomas Willis
Thomas Willis

Thomas Willis Obituary
WILLIS, Sr., Thomas Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Thomas Willis, Sr., of Decatur, GA, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Elder Sylvania Watkins; Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, JoeAnn Willis; son, Thomas H. Willis, II (Sonya) and granddaughter, Jamerica. Visitation THIS EVENING at 4 - 8 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758 - 1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
