Thomas Wilson

Thomas Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Thomas W. Thomas W. Wilson, 95, of Alpharetta, husband of Ammarie Carter Wilson died on Monday, the 16th of December 2019. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020, at twelve o'clock noon at Brookhaven Christian Church followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at one o'clock. The family will have gathered for a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Brookhaven Christian Church, 4500 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 in memory of Thomas W. Wilson.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 22, 2019
