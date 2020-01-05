|
|
WILSON, Thomas W. "Tommy" Thomas W. Wilson, (Tommy) 95, of Alpharetta died on Monday, the 16th of December 2019. Son of the late Myrtle Weatherly Wilson and William Preston Wilson, he was born in Jasper, Alabama. He lived his childhood years in Macon, GA and later moved to East Point where he graduated from Russell High school. Mr. Wilson attended Georgia Tech before being drafted into the Army in 1943. He served his country proudly until 1946 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following WWII, he returned to the states and took a job with AT&T. While at AT&T, he held various positions in North Carolina and Georgia before retiring in 1981. Tommy was a longtime active member of Brookhaven Christian Church, East Point Masonic Lodge #288, member of the 100 club in YAARAB Shrine Temple, and was in the Telephone Pioneers of America. Following retirement, he worked with AARP tax program for the elderly for ten years and assisted many elderly members of his church with their yearly taxes. He was an avid wood worker, gardener, and golfer. He enjoyed fixing things and being very active in his church. Surviving are the love of his life for 72 years, his devoted wife, Ammarie Carter Wilson; daughter, JeRie Wilson; and son, Glenn Wilson (Mimi). He was preceded in death by his twin brother Fred Bradford Wilson (Marie Nordan Wilson). Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Saturday, Jan. 11th at twelve o'clock noon at Brookhaven Christian Church followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at one o'clock. The family will have gathered for a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Brookhaven Christian Church, 4500 Peachtree street NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org in memory of Thomas W. Wilson.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020