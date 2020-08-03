PINKSTON, Tilly Rosezena Tilly Rosezena Pinkston of Atlanta, GA, passed July 25, 2020. Rosezena lived to be 91 years old, leaving behind a beautiful family and a legacy. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church located at 208 New Light Church Rd., Lavonia, GA 30553. Details for Visitation will be found on Herschel Thornton Mortuary's website under Tilly Pinkston's name or can be obtained by contacting the family. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband David and 2 daughters, Vernel Hardy and Della Boles. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 daughters: Belinda Pinkston-Collins, Tilly Pinkston and Doris Pinkston. Also a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 691-4685, has been entrusted with her arrangements. www,thorntonmortuary.com



