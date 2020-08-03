1/
Tilly Pinkston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tilly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINKSTON, Tilly Rosezena Tilly Rosezena Pinkston of Atlanta, GA, passed July 25, 2020. Rosezena lived to be 91 years old, leaving behind a beautiful family and a legacy. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church located at 208 New Light Church Rd., Lavonia, GA 30553. Details for Visitation will be found on Herschel Thornton Mortuary's website under Tilly Pinkston's name or can be obtained by contacting the family. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband David and 2 daughters, Vernel Hardy and Della Boles. She leaves to cherish her memory 3 daughters: Belinda Pinkston-Collins, Tilly Pinkston and Doris Pinkston. Also a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 691-4685, has been entrusted with her arrangements. www,thorntonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herschel Thornton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved