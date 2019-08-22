|
BANKS, Tim Tim Banks, extraordinary teller of tales, aficionado of cigars, lover of NYT crossword puzzles, and extremely proud father of Lauren and Travis died August 15, 2019 of injuries following a car accident in 2018. Born December 2, 1953, Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Paul Banks and Myra Harris Banks; and older brother, Theodore Alan Banks. Those left behind with cherished memories of love and laughter include his younger (unless you made the mistake of believing his claims she's older) sister, Lynn Messner and her husband, George; sister-in-law, Nancy Banks; and adored nephews, Teddy and Tyler Banks. Tim is also survived by his ex-wife Barbara Banks, and a host of much-loved and treasured cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends that feel like family. Tim was retired from Delta but his true calling was exploring humor in unexpected places, finding just the right word whether it was for a puzzle or a person, and offering his heart and hugs to one and all. Tim's helping and loving nature was evident in the joy he found volunteering for the 1996 Olympics, at the Georgia Aquarium, and in local youth leagues. His gift for words, humor, and making new friends found a welcome outlet at Carapace, a storytelling community at Manuel's Tavern. Tim spent his high school and college years in DeLand, Florida. In later years, his love of the beach, an ocean breeze, and a good book to read was replaced by his love of a good cigar, a comfortable seat on the porch with bird feeders in sight, and a good book to read. With much love and frustration, he faithfully supported his hometown Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. For years, he read the AJC Sport section and obituaries with equal devotion and fascination. There was nothing like reading an interesting story, unless you had the opportunity to be telling one. Services will be Friday, August 23 at 11:00 AM at A.S. Turner & Sons with a gathering to follow at Manuel's Tavern. The family invites and encourages Hawaiian shirts, colorful clothes, and other vibrant regalia befitting this man who loved silliness, sweetness, wisdom, and mischievous all in equal measure. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angels Among Us and Kids in Need Foundation would be most appropriate and appreciated. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019