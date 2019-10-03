Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Lee

Add a Memory
Tim Lee Obituary
Tim Lee, former Cobb County Commission chairman and an economic development official in Habersham County, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 62.

Services have been scheduled Friday in Cobb County and Saturday in Clarkesville, Ga.

Visitation is planned for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at First United Methodist Church at 56 Whitlock Ave NW in Marietta. The service will start at 1 p.m. at the church.

A second service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Clarkesville First United Methodist Church at 1087 Washington Street in Clarkesville.

Read more about Tim Lee on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.