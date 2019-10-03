|
Tim Lee, former Cobb County Commission chairman and an economic development official in Habersham County, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 62.
Services have been scheduled Friday in Cobb County and Saturday in Clarkesville, Ga.
Visitation is planned for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at First United Methodist Church at 56 Whitlock Ave NW in Marietta. The service will start at 1 p.m. at the church.
A second service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Clarkesville First United Methodist Church at 1087 Washington Street in Clarkesville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019