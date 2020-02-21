|
COOPER, Timothy Mr. Timothy D. Cooper of Atlanta, passed on February 10, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM from St. Esther Temple Non-Denomination Church, 2352 Bolton Road, NW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Johnnie Mae Cooper, Overseer, Pastor; Rev. Catherine Smith, Eulogy. Interment, Oakland Cemetery. A viewing will be held today from 11 AM 8 PM, in our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020