Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Esther Temple Non-Denomination Church
2352 Bolton Road, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Timothy Cooper Obituary
COOPER, Timothy Mr. Timothy D. Cooper of Atlanta, passed on February 10, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM from St. Esther Temple Non-Denomination Church, 2352 Bolton Road, NW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Johnnie Mae Cooper, Overseer, Pastor; Rev. Catherine Smith, Eulogy. Interment, Oakland Cemetery. A viewing will be held today from 11 AM 8 PM, in our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
