

11/29/1956 - 11/22/2020





Timothy "Tim" Cushing passed away on November 22nd after a brief illness. A native New Yorker, Tim called Atlanta home for nearly 30 years, rarely missing a day as a courier for Georgia Messenger Service. Tim could tell you the capital of countries you never heard of and whiz through the Sunday New York Times crossword. He was gentle, quiet, funny and remembered everyone's birthdays. He loved sports, music and reading outdoors.Tim was preceded in death by his parents Charles M. and Marguerite A. Cushing. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Blake (Tim), his brother Mac Cushing (Joni), his nieces and nephews, Charlie and Colby Blake, Charlie, Maggie, and Lisette Cushing, as well as his beloved dog Clyde. He will always be remembered as a loving brother and uncle and will forever remain in the hearts of his family. We will all miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date.