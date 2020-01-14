|
EDENS, Timothy Craig Timothy Craig Edens, 62, died, Sunday, January 12, 2020, suddenly in his home of cardiac arrest. Mr. Edens is preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Eleanor Edens. He is survived by his wife, Jane Edens; loyal canine companion, Harley; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Sandy Edens of Peachtree City; sister, Rebecca Edens Davis of Pendergrass; many loving nieces and nephews; estranged daughters, Daphne Jetton and Emily Flanigan, (loved and never forgotten). Many thanks to all of the family and friends who have reached out with their loving memories, support and prayers. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Conyers Animal Hospital, 1425 Klondike Rd, Conyers, GA 30094 or American Stroke Foundation . Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020