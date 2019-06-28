Services
GORE, Timothy James Mr. Timothy James Gore, 66, of Atlanta, Georgia passed Friday, June 21, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Gore will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Covenant Christian Ministries 1760 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058. Apostle Billy R. Johnson, Senior Pastor. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens 2500 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
