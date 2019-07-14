DWYER, Sr., Timothy John Timothy John Dwyer, Sr., 55, of Acworth, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Tim was born July 25, 1963 in St. Louis, MO to the late Donald E. Dwyer and Dixie K. Dwyer (nee Rose). Tim is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Samantha (nee Turvey), his three children Annabelle Dwyer of Melbourne, Australia, Madison Dwyer of Atlanta, GA, Jack Dwyer of Atlanta, GA; sister Julie Beckerjeck of St. Louis, MO. Jill Seiter (Kurt) of St. Louis, MO, and brother Donnie Dwyer of St. Louis, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tim graduated Xavier University Cincinnati, OH in 1986 before moving to Atlanta, GA where he built his early career working in corporate event sales at The Fun Company and where he met his future wife Samantha. He and Samantha later became the proud owners of Circus Camp, an interactive summer experience for children ages 5-18 to participate in the art of trapeze, tightrope, juggling, magic, pie throwing, and performing in their own live circus show - nurturing the minds and spirits of 15,000 children since 2003. Family and friends will host a celebration of Tim's life and legacy at one of his favorite gathering spots, Manuel's Tavern, 602 North Highland Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 4:00PM Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019