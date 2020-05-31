KENNEDY, Timothy Tim Kennedy passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 19, 2020. Born December 7, 1957 in Charleston, SC and survived by his wife Margo Fagan Kennedy. Tim was a devoted husband and loving father, equally blessed with intellect, graciousness, unfailing integrity, and most of all, a great sense of humor. Tim graduated from the College of Charleston, completing his degree in two years while working at a full-time job. Upon completion of his degree, he pursued a career in sales and marketing, beginning at Beecham Products and ending a position as Vice President-Business Development at Nielsen Marketing Research, a subsidiary of the Dun and Bradstreet Corporation. In 1987, he entered the travel business and purchased his first travel agency in LaGrange, Georgia. Within two years, he bought out his partner and devoted himself full time to the travel agency business. He was able to grow a small leisure agency into a major player in the corporate travel world. In May of 2016, he sold his company to Travel Leaders Corporate. Being a true entrepreneur, he purchased another agency in Michigan, and once again became a Travel Leaders Associate member. Over the past 26 years, Tim served on various advisory boards within the travel industry, spoke at both regional and national meetings to share industry best practices, and has been featured in both local trade publications and on national television as a representative expert of the travel industry. In 2012, he received the Travel Leaders Golden Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award. Tim was naturally a mentor throughout his career and lifetime, freely sharing his business knowledge and expertise. Most recently, he served as a mentor in the College of Charleston MBA program, as well as on the MBA program's advisory board. Tim's greatest treasure was his family. He loved teaching, guiding, and spending time with his wife and children, imparting his view of the world. From coaching his children in church soccer leagues to community track clubs, he was always inspiring his children and peers in the joy of all sports, especially running. Tim was an accomplished athlete, having run 37 marathons, from 2 Boston Marathons, to the Midnight Sun in Alaska, and to placing in his age group in the Sunburst Marathon in South Bend, Indiana. Tim was known as "coach" to many of his friends. Margo and Tim not only traveled the world but also led a life of adventure, from a hot air balloon ride in Turkey, to a glider ride in Maine, to a submarine ride in Dubai, and to attending the Kentucky Derby and the Country Music Awards. Tim chose to live and enjoy everything life had to offer. Tim will be greatly missed by family and lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife, Margo, their three children, and daughter and son-in-law: Graham and Jessica Kennedy of Charleston, Mackenzie and James Sullivan of Houston, and Forrest Kennedy of Charleston. He is also survived by his sister Angela Arsenault of Charleston, Philip Kennedy of Virginia, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donations in Tim's honor may be made to the following charities, both of which have a mentoring component important to Tim. Amor Healing Kitchen- To donate by check send to AHK: 944 Portabella Lane, Charleston, SC 29412. North Georgia Community Foundation - Choose the Lake Rabun Foundation Fund and specify "in memory of Tim Kennedy" or mail a check to: NGCF, 615 F Oak Street, Suite 1300, Gainesville, GA 30501 and designate for Lake Rabun Fund/Kennedy Scholarship. A celebration of Tim's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmpattersonarlington.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.