Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Timothy Obvey
Timothy Obvey Jr. Obituary
OVBEY, Jr., Timothy James Timothy James "Jim" Ovbey, Jr., beloved father, uncle, brother, friend and principal passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7:15 AM at the age of 79. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 AM, in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066 with Lew Rowell officiating. A reception will follow at the Chimney Springs Club House, 2465 Hearthstone Circle, Marietta, GA 30062. He is survived by his sons Tim and Joe, and fianc? Barbara. He is also survived by his granddaughters Mia and Olivia, his daughter-in-law Sonya, his brothers, Mike and David, his sisters, Loise and Pat, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased, by his wife of 46 years Margaret, his mother, Betty, his father, Tim. Jim was loved by all who knew him. He put everyone else first and would show how much he loved you through big and small gestures. He loved to travel, enjoyed tending bees, spending time on the beach, and spending time with family and friends. Always a true gentleman and sweetheart. He also, was a fantastic principal for over 25 years, touching the lives of countless families. He will be greatly missed and is certainly going to remain in our hearts and lives forever. In lieu of flowers, he would ask that online donations be made to the Metro Atlanta Bee Keepers Association at www.metroatlantabeekeepers.org/donate Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
