Timothy Potts
POTTS, Timothy Charles "Tom" Tim, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. Born January 24, 1948 in Altus, OK, he was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Anderson Taylor, father, Frank Charles Potts, JoAnn Sullivan Potts, and stepson, Wayne Michael Hamilton, Jr. Tim is survived by his wife, Robin Wilson Potts, mother-in-law, Carol Wilson, father-in-law, Lester Wilson, brother-in-law, Steven Wilson, sister-in-law, Nicole Wilson, niece, Laura Jean Hines, daughter, Lisa Potts Sutliff, and Shirley Ann Sullivan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oklahoma State University Football Athletics Dept. Services to be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 AM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, Norcross GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
