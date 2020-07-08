Timothy Roberts

ROBERTS, Timothy Jon Timothy Jon Roberts, international man of mystery was born on February 27, 1965 in beautiful Cochabamba, Bolivia. He passed peacefully July 4, 2020. The youngest of five children, Timothy had his family's heart from the beginning. Timothy loved his family more than anything and they felt the same love towards him. Family gatherings involving twinkling Christmas lights, floppy eared Santa bunnies, and good times brought him tremendous joy. Being the debonair man that he was Timothy was an avid collector of watches, cologne, and he loved a good clean shave with a new razor. Friday nights never found Timothy at home, he loved bowling, Chinese food, and a beautiful date for his many proms. Proudly wearing his favorite sports paraphernalia, Timothy loved the Braves and Falcons. He even participated in the Special Olympics for many years. In his downtime, Timothy found relaxation in coloring and workbooks. From the start, life was not fair to Timothy. Despite having serious medical conditions that would plague him all his life, Timothy never let it get him down. His determination to live the fullest life possible defied medical wisdom until the very end. His journey was uniquely his own and he has left an indelible mark in this world. Showing the world that nothing could stop him, Timothy graduated from Margret Harris High School in 1986 and was employed at a workshop earning enough money for his weekly McDonald's treats. Timothy did his part in honoring the traditions inherent in a military family, he proudly wore his hats, t-shirts and respected the flag. This world is a better place for having known Timothy Jon Roberts. To be graced with a smile from Timothy would make your day just a little bit brighter. Having never met a stranger, Timothy consistently found ways to share love through his music, laughter from his cartoons, and strength in his humanity with anyone he encountered. Timothy's life was a display in unconditional love providing his nieces, nephews and everyone he met a deeper understanding for those within the special needs community. Timothy will be reunited with his generous and loving parents, Dick and Irene Roberts, his beloved sister Sandra Markley, and his caring nephew Sean Roberts. Timothy is survived by his siblings: Roxanne Ivins, Russell Roberts and Jeffrey Roberts, his nieces and nephews: Tracie Everett, Brandy Wright, Darci Ivins, James Markley, Scott Markley, Meghan Daughters, Liam Roberts, Mandy Martin, Candice Roberts, and Jason Roberts. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
