WESTBROOK, Timothy Dwayne Age 60, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. His long struggle with COPD concluded with close family by his side. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Northside Chapel on Friday, July 26. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton, Georgia. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019