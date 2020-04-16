|
WOMACK, Timothy Michael Timothy Michael Womack, Jr., 23, of Jonesboro passed away April 11, 2020. He was born in Riverdale on April 18, 1996 to Timothy Michael Womack, Sr., and Robin Brown Wood. Timothy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Sue Brown. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Destini and Montana Womack; grandparents, Harry Wayne Brown, Sr., and Michael and Brenda Womack. A private graveside service will be held at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville with Chaplain Jim Lewis officiating. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020