STEPHENS, Tirrie J. "Jack" Mr. Tirrie J. (Jack) Stephens, age 91, of Winder, Georgia passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his parents, Tirrie and Bessie Stephens, and by sisters Sara Mullins and Ann Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Stephens, brother, Bill Stephens (Jane), children, Tim Stephens (Edie) and Doug Stephens (Amber), grandchildren, Matt Stephens, Curt Stephens, Christy Davidson (Brett), Madelyne Osborne (Adam), and several nieces and nephews. Jack was born on January 20, 1928 in Atlanta. He was an Honor Graduate of Tech High School in Atlanta, Class of 1946 and attended Georgia Tech. He played amateur baseball for 17 years. He coached baseball for over 10 years, served as President of Tucker Youth Council in 1968 and was instrumental in the development of the Fitzgerald Field athletic complex. Jack retired as President and Owner of Stephens Signs and Specialties, Inc. He was an avid golfer and played in several charitable golf tournaments. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed keeping his yard in immaculate condition. Donations may be made to Winder First Baptist, where Jack was a Faithful Member, Usher, Sec-Treasurer and former President of the Brotherhood Class. The Family will receive friends Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Monday, February 18, 2019 from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Mantooth, Mr. Bill Cook and Mr. Sonny Morris officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 P. M. Monday at Floral Hills Cemetery, Tucker, Georgia with Dr. John Talley officiating. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019