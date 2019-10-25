|
|
WEST, Toby Atlanta, GA October 16, 2019 was a very sad day in the southern design community with the passing of Toby Patrick West, an internationally acclaimed interior designer and antiquarian for the past 32 years. Toby was born on November 15, 1960 in Atlanta, GA. Most of his adult life was spent in Atlanta and Highlands, NC. He founded Toby West Limited, a successful design, antiques and furnishing business in Atlanta with his life and business partner, Tom Hayes. The business was in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center for 24 years. Later Toby opened a shop in Highlands, NC where he became known for his antiques and accessories in the Adirondack style. Most recently, Toby and Tom opened Toby West Antiques and Interior Design in Cashiers, NC. Over the years Toby became a very respected and admired interior designer. His work was featured in numerous national publications such as Veranda, Southern Accents, House Beautiful and Mountain Living. He also participated in many design showhouses in the mountain community receiving great acclaim. His God-given talent made him an icon in his field of design. Toby is survived by his life and business partner of 35 years, Thomas Mandeville Hayes, who he married on January 8, 2018. He is also survived by his mother, Lavone Cantrell; stepfather, Hugh Cantrell; two brothers; a stepsister; and his in-laws, Sylvia and Randy Allmon of Texas, and Bob and Dana Hayes of Ohio. Toby requested a Celebration of Life be held in the Spring at their Joe Webb log cabin gardens in Highlands. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Highlands Memorial Park Cemetery. Toby West was Tom's north, his south, his east and west. May he rest in peace now and wait for Tom to join him in their next life together. Together forever. A memorial donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019