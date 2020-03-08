|
|
WHITE, Toby Toby Parker White, 71, passed away March 5, 2020. An Atlanta native, she attended Grady High School and Purdue University. Born into a "Hadassah" Zionist home, Toby devoted herself to supporting and serving Hadassah and Israel in every capacity, for over 50 years. She served as Group President, Hadassah Greater Atlanta Chapter President, and Southeastern Region President. Toby's strength was mentoring members to become future leaders, and just as her mother, Laurel Weiner, she was a member of the Society of Major Donors. Her love of Hadassah was established early on, attending Camp Judaea (NC) as a camper, counselor and finally unit leader. Toby then spent a year in Israel in 1967, answering the Jewish Agency's call for volunteers. She servedas President of her Young Judaea Region and of the Southern Region Zionist Youth Commission. Her devotion to "camp" inspired her to serve as a member of the board of directors for Camp Judaea for many years. Toby was married to Brian White and the two started Georgia Case, a manufacturing plant, in 1988, which they grew into a very successful business. She is survived by her husband, Brian White; son Jason (Jennifer) Parker of Atlanta; daughter Michelle (Marcelo) Parker of Arlington, VA, brother Steve (Diane Bessen) Weiner and three grandchildren Benjamin Parker and SidneyParker of Atlanta and Lorenzo Fernandez of Arlington, VA, all of whom she doted on immensely. A memorial service will be held at the home of Jason Parker 790 Denards Mill, Marietta, GA at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday March 8, 2020. The family will observe Shiva Sunday through Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the same address. In lieuof flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Camp Judaea at 404-634-7883 or [email protected] Dressler's, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020