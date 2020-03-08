|
YATES, Sr., Todd Todd Mitchell Yates, Sr., 63, of Sandy Springs, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 5, 2020. He was born May 20, 1956, in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late M. Todd and Frances (Gatlin) Yates of Columbus, graduated from Hardaway High School (1974), andthe University of Georgia (1979) where he was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity. Todd's lifelong career in real estate spanned the southeast including large commercial developments in Atlanta, Braselton, Orlando, Chattanooga, and Sawgrass Concourse. His roles included Broker, CBRE (1983-1989); Sr VP and Southeast General Manager, AlterGroup (1989-2012), Managing Principal, The Yates Group LLC (2013 to present). Todd received numerous honors and awards and was a well-respected professional in his field. Todd was a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, IAMC Atlanta, CorenetSoutheast Board of Directors, NAIOP of Georgia, Central Florida and South Florida, SIOR of Georgia and Florida, and ULI Atlanta. There was no greater love in Todd's life than his wife of nearly 30 years, Nancy Marlow Yates, and the love and joy shared with his sons Todd Mitchell Yates, Jr., 25, and Robert Marlow Yates, 23. Todd's love of family extended to his father and mother-in-law C.W. and Kitty Marlow of Gainesville, Georgia; brothers-in-law Bill (Lisa) Marlow of Marietta, and Dan (Jeanine) Marlow of Clarkesville, and many nieces and nephews. Todd was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, being a season ticket holder since he graduated in 1979. "A died-in-the-wool Bulldawg," he had no love lost for that North Avenue Trade School and did not mind telling you so. Todd was a passionate and avid golfer, and will be missed by the many close friendships fostered during his 30-year membership at Atlanta Athletic Club. Affectionately known as "the Mayor," his friends enjoyed his quick wit, the stories he loved to share, and his passion for a good debate (which he always won). A celebration of Todd's life is planned for Tuesday, March 10, at 4 PM, at his home church, Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. The family will welcome friends at a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Todd's name to assistanceleague.org/atlanta/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020