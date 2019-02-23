ERICKSON, Toddy Toddy Erickson, n?e Charlotte Walters, of Cartersville, died peacefully on February 19 at 94, the same age at which her beloved husband of 64 years, Tom Erickson, died six years ago. She passed away of natural causes surrounded by her adoring family. Born in Kansas and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, Toddy graduated in 1946 with a degree in art from Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon, where she studied with the German artist Emil Holzhauer. After further studies at the Art Institute of Chicago she married Tom and they moved to Atlanta in 1953. After raising four children Toddy renewed her painting by joining a group of artists associated with noted Atlanta artist Ben Shute. Her love of painting went hand-in-hand with an ardent appreciation for all the arts, especially piano compositions and other musican appreciation which she instilled in her children. But the overarching joy of her life was friends and family for whom she presided over a never-ending succession of meals and parties. She had an infectious love of life and interest in others that made people feel welcomed and accepted. Personally conservative and socially liberal, Toddy demonstrated a confident faith in God and a dislike for racism and double standards. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Tom and Leslie Erickson, Wallingford PA; Steve and Mary Erickson, Cartersville GA; Margaret and Kevin Goins, Atlanta GA; Kristin Erickson and Mike Roher, Sandy Springs GA; 7 nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren with a 9th on the way. Funeral services will be conducted at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Cartersville on Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Nature Conservancy or Episcopal Relief and Development. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary