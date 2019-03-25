|
GRAF, Tom Tom Graf of Decatur, Georgia passed away March 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Under his 38-year leadership as Executive Director of Atlanta Alliance on Developmental Disabilities (AADD), the organization enhanced its role as a primary care provider and utilized advocacy as a means of bringing about improvements in community services, closing large state institutions, and obtaining human and civil rights for people with developmental disabilities. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dellie; daughter and son-in-law Christina and Tom Byelick; son and daughter-in-law Brian and Ginger Graf; his grandchildren Simon and Isabelle Graf & Thomas and William Byelick; his brother Charlie Graf; his sister Mary Jo Echols; father-in-law Silvestre Comendador; brother-in-laws Algier, Baltazar, and Eugenio Comendador; and a host of nieces and nephews. Full obituary can be viewed on the Phoenix Funeral Services website.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2019