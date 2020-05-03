|
|
LYON, Tom Tom Lyon 57, of Marietta, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2020. Tom graduated from Sequoia HS in Dekalb County and magna cum laude from Kennesaw State University. He taught in Gwinnett County Public Schools. Tom was a history buff, a voracious reader and a life-long learner. Hobbies included working in stained glass and building model airplanes. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor, and kept his many friends laughing. Tom was the beloved son of Lorraine Durham (Marion), Greenville, SC, and Gary Lyon (Lisa) of Ohio; stepson of John Sellers (Kristen); brother of Tim Lyon. Survivors include nephews Christopher (Lindsey) and Michael (Hayley) Lyon; aunt, Phyllis (Tony) Morgan and cousin Wyatt of Tucson, AZ. Preceded by Zack Morgan and other relatives. To post photos/memories/condolences, go to ForeverMissed.com/Tom-Lyon. To be notified of future memorial service, please e-mail [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020