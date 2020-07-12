MCBRIDE, Tom Tom McBride was born as Thomas Watson Batty to the late Carrie McBride and the late Watson Batty in Burke County, GA, on October 27, 1923. Tom's mother died when he was 7 years old, so he grew up on the farm of his maternal grandfather Matthew McBride in Burke County and became known as Tom McBride. Tom passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 96. Tom served honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After his discharge he enrolled in Georgia State College in Savannah, now Savannah State University, where he earned a BS in agriculture. While at Georgia State, Tom met and married Ruth Sutton of Savannah. From 1949 to 1955, Tom served as Associate County Agricultural Agent in Tift County, GA, and as an instructor in a night school for veterans. In December of 1955, Tom moved to LaGrange, GA, to become the Associate County Agricultural Agent for Troup County. He served as Associate County Agent until 1966 when he left the extension service to go to work for Community Action For Improvement (CAFI), where he was later appointed Executive Director. After retiring from CAFI, he and Ruth moved to East Point, GA, in 1991. Tom and Ruth joined Cascade UMC in Atlanta in1991 where Tom sang bass in the Chancel Choir and served on the church finance committee. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Tom was preceeded in death by his brothers, Wallace Batty and Randolph McBride. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, sister, Cora Gay of Louisville, KY, children, Michael, Zanthia McBride-Spence (Stanston), and Victor (Lutchie), grandchildren, Erasto McBride, Jonathan McBride (Kellee), Robert Spence, Reneé Spence, Randall Spence, Thomas McBride, and Rachel McBride, great-grandchildren, Amira McBride, Jace McBride, Christian McBride, Jiyah McBride, and Bailey McBride, and many nephews and nieces.