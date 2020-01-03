|
|
CRUVER, Tommie J. Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Tommie J. Cruver, of College Park, GA, will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 AM, Greater Bethany Baptist Church, 786 Thurmond Street NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Dexter Grier, Eulogist. Rev. Curtis Lester, Pastor. Remains instate at 10 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will be held this evening, from 4 PM - 8 PM. at the Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020