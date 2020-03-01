|
MAYO (HUMPHRIES), Tommie Nelda Tommie Nelda Humphries Mayo, age 76, of Allentown, PA and formerly of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Tommie was a 1961 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dixie Nell Humphries. The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020