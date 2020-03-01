Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Tommie Mayo

Tommie Mayo Obituary
MAYO (HUMPHRIES), Tommie Nelda Tommie Nelda Humphries Mayo, age 76, of Allentown, PA and formerly of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Tommie was a 1961 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dixie Nell Humphries. The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
