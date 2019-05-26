Resources
PUCKETT, Tommie Mae Tommie Mae Puckett passed away on May 16th at the age of 99. She is survived by her son Mark Puckett, her daughter-in- law Carol Puckett, niece Linda Young and nephew Bill Lovett and their families. Celebration of life services will be held at Druid Hills Baptist Church/The Church at Ponce an Highlands, 1085 Ponce de Leon Ave., NE. Atlanta, GA. 30306 on Friday, June 7, at 2 PM, with visitation for friends and family at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019
