|
|
CROMPTON, Tommy Leonard Nov. 7, 1927 - Dec. 27, 2019 Tom Crompton was born in Atlanta and grew up in Athens, Georgia. He spent his childhood playing in the tree-lined streets of his neighborhood and watching University of Georgia football for free from "Ag Hill," a pastime not without risks, since horse-mounted ROTC officers were used to clear the hill of such freeloaders. But he acquired a lifelong love of Bulldogs football at young age, and frequently declared that Vince Dooley was "the world's greatest football coach." Tom was 14 when the U.S. entered World War II, and when he turned 17, convinced his father to accompany him to the recruiting station to enlist in the Navy while still a minor. By the time he finished basic training, the war had ended, but Tom served in the Pacific Fleet on the USS Panimint, AGC-13, known to the crew as "Lucky 13." Tom was a petty officer and served as the Captain's clerk. He spent time in Japan and China, and participated in the traditional hazing ceremonies when the ship crossed the Equator. He was a favorite target of "King Neptune," who wielded an electrified scepter to shock the "pollywogs" who were crossing the Equator for the first time. He later asked "Neptune" why he had been singled out, and was told, "Because you jump so good when you get shocked." While on the Panimint, Tom witnessed one of the atomic bomb test explosions at Bikini Atoll. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Georgia, majoring in agricultural engineering. After graduating, he originally moved to Augusta, Georgia where he had the privilege of watching the practice rounds of the Masters Golf Tournament. He later moved to Atlanta, and while living at a boarding house in Midtown, started dating one of his fellow roomers, Carolyn Blakely. During their courtship, however, Tom was stricken with polio, and it was thought that he might not survive. After treatment at Warm Springs, he recovered his health to the extent that he and Carolyn were married in 1954. Unfortunately, the polio would leave its mark, as his legs became progressively weaker throughout his life. In the early 1950s Tom went to work as a draftsman for Walker Electric, designing circuit breakers. Walker was bought out repeatedly by larger companies, until it became part of the massive Siemens Corporation by the time Tom retired in 1992. Tom was like his parents - a faithful member of the Church of Christ. While living in Doraville, he attended the Chestnut Drive congregation. After moving to Alpharetta, he attended the Alpharetta congregation until it disbanded. Then he attended the North Atlanta congregation as long as he was able to get around. Tom died peacefully two days after Christmas, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, and his brother, Roy Clifton Crompton. He is survived by his children, Bob, Jeff, and Laura, and by his grandchildren, Catherine and Beth Crompton.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 4, 2020