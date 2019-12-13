|
|
DAVIS, Tommy Mr. Tommy Davis of Atlanta, entered into rest Dec. 7, 2019. Celebration of Life Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 AM, at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA. Instate 10 AM. Bishop Dale Bronner, Pastor. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Viewing Monday, Dec. 16, 1 PM 9 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019