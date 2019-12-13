Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy.
Austell, GA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral
212 Riverside Pkwy.
Austell, GA
Tommy Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Tommy Mr. Tommy Davis of Atlanta, entered into rest Dec. 7, 2019. Celebration of Life Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11 AM, at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA. Instate 10 AM. Bishop Dale Bronner, Pastor. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Viewing Monday, Dec. 16, 1 PM 9 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
