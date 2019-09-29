|
WILLIAMS, Sr., Tommy Thomas M. "Tommy" Williams, Sr. passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on January 28, 1936 in Atlanta, GA to parents John Orville and Margaret Williams. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Linda. He is survived by children Thomas Jr. (Elizabeth), Susan (Gail), and Mike (Lesley); grandchildren Jennifer, Madison, Matthew, Chelsea, Alice, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Bradley and Henry; and by his brothers, George and Richard.The memorial service will be held at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019