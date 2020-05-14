|
DILLARD (DEAN), Toni Denise Toni Denise Dean Dillard of Free Home Community in Cherokee County passed away on May 7, 2020. She is the daughter of Mrs. Dorothy Knox Puckett and the late Joseph Huey Dean and step-daughter of the late Dr. Victor Lee Puckett. She is survived by her husband, Robert Edward (Bert) Dillard, Jr., mother, Dorothy Knox Puckett, an aunt, uncle and several cousins. Toni earned degrees in Agricultural Engineering and Horticulture from University of Georgia. She was a member of Orange United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a . A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, at 2 PM, at Duluth Methodist Cemetery. Everyone is asked to please observe social distancing at the service. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020