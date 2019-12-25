Services
South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-735-5500
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Alpharetta, GA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Honeycreek Woodlands
Monastery of the Holy Spirit
Conyers, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni Shoemaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toni Shoemaker Obituary
SHOEMAKER (MIDDENDORF), Toni Marie Antoinette Toni (Mary Antoinette Middendorf) Shoemaker, age 95, of Roswell, GA passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Alpharetta GA, with Msgr. Stack officiating. Burial to follow at 3 PM at Honeycreek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, GA. Toni was born in Florence, KY April 11, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond L. Shoemaker, parents Maurice A. and Anna Mary Middendorf and brother Albert Middendorf. Toni is survived by her children: Anna Marie Smith (Wayne), Laura Wieloch, Don Shoemaker, Paul Shoemaker (Adeana), Louis Shoemaker and Janet Riccard, as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society Alpharetta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -