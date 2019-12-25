|
|
SHOEMAKER (MIDDENDORF), Toni Marie Antoinette Toni (Mary Antoinette Middendorf) Shoemaker, age 95, of Roswell, GA passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Alpharetta GA, with Msgr. Stack officiating. Burial to follow at 3 PM at Honeycreek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, GA. Toni was born in Florence, KY April 11, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond L. Shoemaker, parents Maurice A. and Anna Mary Middendorf and brother Albert Middendorf. Toni is survived by her children: Anna Marie Smith (Wayne), Laura Wieloch, Don Shoemaker, Paul Shoemaker (Adeana), Louis Shoemaker and Janet Riccard, as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society Alpharetta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019