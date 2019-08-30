|
|
EUBANKS, Tony Tony Eubanks, age 84 of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Douglasville, GA on July 18, 1935, son of the late Lillie Mae Harding Furr. He was a retired district sales manager with Firestone and retired former owner of Frances Florist. Tony enjoyed spending time with friends and family at Lake Wedowee, trips to Biloxi, and was an avid lifelong Nascar fan. He attended Tabernacle of Faith Church in Douglasville, GA. Tony is survived by his companion, Madge Swanson and her son, Jeremy Swanson and his family; sister: Jeanette Hardy; 9 nieces, 6 nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law: Barbara Eubanks. In addition to his Mother, he was preceded in death by his wife: Frances Chapman Eubanks; brothers: Richard Eubanks and Gary Furr; brother-in-law: Charles Hardy. The family will receive friends at Hightower's Memorial Chapel on Aug. 29, from 5 PM - 8 PM and on Aug. 30 from 12 PM until time of service. The Funeral Service will be on Aug. 30, in the Chapel of the funeral home at 2 PM with Reverend Don Rackley and Reverend Jerris Flowers officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Mike Hardy, Billy Clayton, Jeb Gordon, Johnny Clayton, Ricky Eubanks and Justin Fuller. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Swanson and Johnny Hardy. Interment will follow in Rosehaven Memorial Park. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower's Memorial Chapel, Douglasville, has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019