Tony Randolph
RANDOLPH, Tony D. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Tony D. Randolph, of Hampton, GA, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Jesse Gordon, Chaplain, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. Public Viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish, wife, Monica Randolph; son, Santonio Randolph; daughter, Santania Randolph; sister, Carolyn Randolph; brother, Ricky Randolph; sister, Anthonette Marks Jarjue; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. LIVE STREAM of Services available at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com__;!!JZyed81S!18KmMEp--Q-vnOv6Os9Dm-DPz5b8KyMKU2-dMHa9F2yNv1i8PaTBjqrbiizfJ6Q$


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Jessica Palmore
August 18, 2020
I loved you and made sure that you knew it...I will miss you but God loves you more.....MOM is happy to be w her beloved son again..GOD IS IN CONTROL....Rest well My love.
Jessica Palmore
August 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vincent Young
Friend
