Tony Randolph

RANDOLPH, Tony D. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Tony D. Randolph, of Hampton, GA, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Jesse Gordon, Chaplain, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. Public Viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish, wife, Monica Randolph; son, Santonio Randolph; daughter, Santania Randolph; sister, Carolyn Randolph; brother, Ricky Randolph; sister, Anthonette Marks Jarjue; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 10:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. LIVE STREAM of Services available at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com__;!!JZyed81S!18KmMEp--Q-vnOv6Os9Dm-DPz5b8KyMKU2-dMHa9F2yNv1i8PaTBjqrbiizfJ6Q$