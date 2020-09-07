1/
Tosia Szechter Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tosia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tosia Szechter Schneider, age 92, passed away on September 6, 2020. Born in Poland to a loving family, Tosia was the only family member to survive the Shoah. Although this loss cast a pall over her life, she fulfilled the promise to her mother to "survive and tell the world", dedicating herself to speaking about her experiences and publishing her memoir. Tosia and her beloved husband of 70 years, Alfred, built a beautiful life together in the US and raised a loving family - Tosia's proudest achievement. Tosia's caring nature, strength, ingenuity, passion, and grace were admired by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons James, George and David, and five grandchildren, Lilly, Isabel, Samuel, Benjamin, and Zachariah. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tosia may be made to The Breman Museum or Yad VaShem. A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Cemetery on September 8th, at 3 PM. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be live-streamed. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the link. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Crest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved