Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
Tracie Warren Obituary
WARREN, Tracie Ms. Tracie Renee Warren entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 20, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her son, Chandler Brady Warren; mother, Margaret Love Warren; father, Robert Glevy Warren, III; sister, Coletta Maria Warren; brother, Robert Glevy Warren, IV; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020
