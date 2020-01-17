|
|
CARTER, Jr., Tracy Viewing and family visitation for Mr. Tracy Carter Jr., will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Greener Pastures Funeral Home 4405 Marietta St. Powder Springs, GA 30127. Funeral services for Mr. Tracy Carter Jr., will be held noon Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4192 Brownsville Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127 where Dr. Ralph Steed is Senior Pastor and Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr., (uncle) will be the Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens Mableton, GA. Barrett Funeral Home - Oglethorpe Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020