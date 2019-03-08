|
McDUFFIE, Tracy Lynn Funeral service for Tracy Lynn McDuffie of Atlanta, GA will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Scottdale Chapel with Bishop Carlton L. Davis. Interment Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 2490 Ross Rd Snellville, GA 30303. Visitation TODAY from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019