Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy McDUFFIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy McDUFFIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tracy McDUFFIE Obituary
McDUFFIE, Tracy Lynn Funeral service for Tracy Lynn McDuffie of Atlanta, GA will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Scottdale Chapel with Bishop Carlton L. Davis. Interment Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 2490 Ross Rd Snellville, GA 30303. Visitation TODAY from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now