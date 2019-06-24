SYKES, Tracy Tracy Sykes, age 91 "but she didn't look it", of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully passed away June 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Tracy was a faithful member of Norcross First United Methodist Church. She cherished every moment she could with her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching baseball, movies being involved with her garden club and most of all being "the boss". Tracy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Edward Sykes and three brothers, Johnny, Louis "Junior" and Frank. She is survived by her sons and daughter- in-laws, Bobby and Diane Sykes, Ralph and Marian Sykes, David and Amy Sykes; grandchildren, Jacqueline and husband Allan Oliver, Daniel Sykes and wife Jessica Wallace, Nicole and husband John Weitnauer, Elizabeth Sykes, Hailey Sykes and Hayden Sykes; great-grandchildren, Carter, Thomas, Andrew, Charlie and Henry; brothers, Sammy and Jack; sisters, Ellen, Rosie, Mary, Patty and Josie. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the in honor of "Robert Edward Sykes". Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary