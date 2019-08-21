|
|
POUND, Trina Lou Trina Lou Pound, 60, passed away on August 16, 2019. A graduate of Westminster Schools and The University of Georgia, Trina worked in her father's plastic surgery office. She later worked at Pharmacy Home Delivery with Sharon Hicks. She was active in her church and carried her "peppermint ministry" with her everywhere she went. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Farley Pound, her sister Kaylin Pound Dreyer (husband Kris, son Matthew), and her brother, Edwin C. Pound, III, MD (wife Laura, children Curry, Nealy, Austin, and Alex). A family graveside service at Georgia National Cemetery is planned for Friday, August 23 at 11:30 AM All interested parties are also invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Kids or Feed My Lambs. The family would like to give special thanks to Alto Senior Living by Allegro and Capstone Hospice for their amazing care. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. Carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019