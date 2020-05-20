|
SUTTER, Tripp Lee Tripp Lee Sutter, age 37, of Monroe, GA, formerly of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services for Tripp will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 1 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Jody Vickery officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, from 5 PM until 8 PM and on Saturday, May 23, from 10 AM until 12 PM at the funeral home. Tripp was born on Sept. 21, 1982 in Dalton, GA. He was of the Christian faith. He loved all kinds of sports and grew up playing baseball all his life at Shorty Howell Park. Tripp worked in sales for J & S Electrical and Lighting Supply and everyone who knew him, knew just how hard he worked and how much he enjoyed it. He also had a passion and love of Georgia sports and spent his time outside of work watching the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, and most of all his favorite, the Georgia Bulldogs. Tripp was preceded in death by his paternal-grandparents, Emory and Rita Hendrix, maternal-grandparents, David and Patricia Raines, and loving father, Peter "Pete" Thomas Sutter. He is survived by his precious mother, Tammie R. Sutter, cherished sister, Tiffany LeComte and husband, Barrett, joyous nephews, Braydon and Sutter, uncles, Rodger Raines and wife Cheryl, David Raines and Donna Boynton, Jon Sutter and wife Danita, aunts, Renee Cooley and husband, Stan, Brenda Sutter, and Lynne Sutter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020