ELLIOTT, Troy Troy Elliott, age 84, of McDonough, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 . He was born in McDonough, Georgia to the late John Shirley Elliott and Leaman Crumbley Elliott. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Margie Cook, Charles Elliott, Joan McEntyre, and Jimmy Elliott. Troy was a life long Henry County resident, devoted Christian, ordained deacon, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1957 - 1959. Mr. Elliott is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Elliott; children, John (Deanne) Elliott, Laura Beth (Bob) Bomar; grandchildren, Amanda (Lee) Lewis, Sarah Beth Bomar, John Mark Elliott; great grandchild, Leighton Lewis and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Dan McKay, Rev. Rick Statham, Rev. John Elliott, and Rev. Byron Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019