YARBROUGH, Troy K. Yarbrough, Troy K., (1934 2020) age 85 died Monday, April 6, 2020. Troy is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary, daughter Shari, son-in-law Bob, and grandson Kenton, all of Atlanta. He also leaves behind his sister Dorothy Brungart of Natchitoches, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven and three sisters, Wanda, Nona and Nettie. Formerly of Tucker and Winder, Georgia and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Troy grew up in Coushatta, Louisiana. His passions were fishing, LSU football, and his families in Atlanta and Louisiana. He graduated from Northwestern State University in Louisiana. Troy spent the majority of his career as the State Building and Grounds Administrator for Louisiana in Baton Rouge. Troy was an honored United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, for which he received numerous medals and commendations including the Bronze Star. As with many veterans, Troy did not openly discuss his experiences in Vietnam, but we take heart in knowing that he will no longer be labored by those memories. From his devotion to his wife Mary to Saturday movies with his best friend Kenton to Friday donuts he shared with friends, Troy will be greatly missed Memorial services have been postponed in accordance with the Coronavirus regulations. In lieu of flowers, Troy would encourage donations to: () Charitable Service Trust 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Arrangements handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020