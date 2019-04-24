|
CARMICHAEL, Trudie Celebration of Life Services or Ms. Trudie Carmichael will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 11am at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church., 1879 Glenwood Ave., SE., Atlanta, GA., 30316., Pastor William Flippin, Sr.. Her remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10am-8pm with wake from 6pm-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home , 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019