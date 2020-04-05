|
CORLEY (HAYWARD), Trudie Patricia Trudie Patricia Hayward Corley, 93, of Henry County passed away on March 28, 2020. Born Oct. 13, 1926 in Waycross, GA, she was the oldest living Miss Georgia having represented the state in the 1944 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, NJ. She was signed by the Harry Conover Modeling Agency in New York City but quickly realized that she was not fond of the lifestyle and moved to Atlanta to live with her beloved older sister, Anna Lee Phillips. It was at that time that she met and married William L. "Bud" Corley. They had five children, resided in the Atlanta area and built many happy memories at their second home on Jackson Lake. Trudie was a devoted mother who lived for her family and supported her husband to build a successful home design business. One of her favorite bible verses, John 8:32, set the tone for her life, "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free". Her passion for the truth led to studies in nutrition, focusing on natural foods and medicine. A student of Yoga legend Indra Devi, Trudie was instructor certified in the discipline and lived most of her life as a vegetarian. She was a devout Christian and regularly attended camp meetings in Georgia and Florida for most of her life. Trudie was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, and her middle child, Charles Douglas Corley. She is survived by her four other children, William L. Corley Jr. (Bill), married to Karyn, James H. Corley (Jim), married to Barbara, Patricia C. Vargas (Patti), married to Steve, Barbara C. Morris, married to Danny, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The immediate family had a graveside ceremony this past Wednesday, where Trudie was laid to rest next to her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made on behalf of Trudie to the Wildwood Health Institute at https://wildwoodhealth.org/give/ . Timothy 6:12 "Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020