GUIDOS (O'Hara), Trudy Trudy (O'Hara) Guidos passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 after a brave battle with lung cancer over the last several months. She passed peacefully with her immediate family nearby. Trudy was 87 years old, and is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Raymond D. Guidos; her children Raymond, Lynne, and Shari; her daughters-in-law Jordan and Connie; and by her grandchildren Lindsay and Noah. Trudy was proud of her career as a Registered Nurse and of her college degrees which she earned as an adult. She made good use of her education in her many capacities at First United Methodist Church in Schenectady, New York and at Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Atlanta, as well as in many civic organizations. She and Ray had lived in Schenectady from about 1957 to 1984, and then moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Trudy's sweet spirit and strength touched countless family members and friends all over the world and she will be missed by all. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29 at the Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be donated to the Associate Education Fund, c/o Lenbrook Square Foundation, 3747 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Lenbrook is the community where Trudy and Ray have been living and this fund helps the employees there advance through additional training and education. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary